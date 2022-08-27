Ukraine says second reactor at nuclear plant reconnects to its grid
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-08-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 00:21 IST
Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said on Friday that a second reactor at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been reconnected to the Ukrainian grid.
Energoatom made the announcement in a statement. The first reactor was reconnected earlier in the day.
