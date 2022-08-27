Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Situation at nuclear power plant remains risky
The situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine remains very risky and dangerous even though the facility's two working nuclear reactors were reconnected on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
In an evening address, he reiterated demands that the International Atomic Energy Agency be allowed to visit the plant as soon as possible.
