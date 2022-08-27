Left Menu

Vigilance officials raid RWD executive engineer's house in Bihar's Kishanganj, recover crores in cash

The Vigilance department on Saturday raided the residence of RWD executive engineer Sanjay Kumar Rai in Bihar's Kishanganj and recovered crores of unaccounted cash.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 27-08-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 14:52 IST
Kishanganj, Bihar (Photo Credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Vigilance department on Saturday raided the residence of RWD executive engineer Sanjay Kumar Rai in Bihar's Kishanganj and recovered crores of unaccounted cash. The vigilance team raided the residence of Sanjay Kumar Rai who is an Executive Engineer of the Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department (RWD). The team targeted Rai after receiving information about bribes from the junior engineer and cashiers.

Submitting a case in the disproportionate assets case, the vigilance department conducts raided and found about Rs 1 crore in cash in the search at the residence of Executive Engineer Sanjay Kumar Rai on Indrapuri Road No 10 of Patna. Meanwhile, the investigation team has started matching the notes. Several other documents have also been found in the raid. Raids are going on in the disproportionate assets case.

A note counting machine has been installed due to the recovery of the huge amount of cash. According to Sujit Sagar, DSP Vigilance, Patna, several raids are underway in Bihar in connection with bribery involving Sanjay Kumar Rai.

Reportedly, several raids were carried out at different locations and more than Rs 4 crore of cash has been recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

