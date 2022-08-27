Ukraine's Energoatom says Russia shelled occupied nuclear plant again
Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said on Saturday that Russia had shelled the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant complex in southern Ukraine. "Over the last (24 hours), Russian troops again shelled the grounds of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The damage is currently being ascertained," Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram. A statement from Russia's defence ministry in turn accused Ukraine of shelling the plant.
