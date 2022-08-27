J-K govt's 'Mission Youth' committed to realising dreams of youth, become ambassadors of peace

Aiming to provide resources for the young population in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has come up with various initiatives. One such initiative is 'Mission Youth' which has been taken to enable them to become ambassadors of peace. The measures taken up by the government under 'Mission Youth' have not only filled the youth with excitement but also enabled them to open up, who were affected by the insurgency in the past decades in the region.

Working in this direction, various initiatives have been taken for the youth by Mission Youth that includes education, business and sports in coordination with concerned departments. One such measure also includes the provision of free coaching to 1,000 candidates for civil services examinations in selected institutes and universities from August 15 this year. Initiatives such as this provide better facilities to the youth and also help them realise their dreams.

Under the proposed scheme, the unemployed youth are facilitated to purchase small commercial vehicles at subsidized rates to help them establish a sustainable livelihood line in the transport sector. As per the scheme, Mission Youth is giving Rs 80,000 or 10 per cent of the vehicle's on-road value and an equivalent amount from the vehicle manufacturers.

The programme has tied up with vehicle manufacturers as scheme partners to provide the best vehicle options to the youth. Mission Youth has collaborated with 'Vision India' and launched a dedicated portal to connect the youth of Jammu and Kashmir with the industry. The initiative aims to provide more than 10,000 job opportunities to the youth by 2022.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has signed an MoU with Vision India to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the Union Territory under AVSAR. A dedicated employment portal has also been provided for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate them in getting the best jobs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)