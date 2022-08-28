Left Menu

Concerted efforts needed from all sectors, states to achieve 500 GW renewable energy capacity: Union minister

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-08-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 11:23 IST
Concerted efforts needed from all sectors, states to achieve 500 GW renewable energy capacity: Union minister
Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Concerted efforts from all sectors and states are vital for India to achieve the target of 500-gigawatt renewable energy capacity by 2030, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba has said.

He lauded the role played by the states in the renewable energy sector by saying that their joint efforts with the Centre resulted in the country achieving the goal of 175 GW of clean energy capacity this year itself, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as per the 2015 Paris agreement, a press release issued by PIB said.

The Paris agreement is an international treaty on climate change that aims at limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels, according to the United Nations Climate Change website.

The minister was speaking at the 8th foundation day celebration of the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS) hosted by it and the Government of Kerala's Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) on Saturday, the PIB release said.

At the event, the minister emphasized the initiatives being taken by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for achieving the ambitious target of 500 GW by 2030 and the various product-linked incentive schemes it was going to roll out.

He also lauded the efforts by AREAS in this sector by saying that because of it, ''the states are getting a platform to showcase what they did regarding energy in their state where experience, achievement, and targets can be shared which, in turn, will help each state immensely,'' the release said.

He also launched the AREAS Telephone Directory 2022 and distributed awards in different categories for Best Performance in the renewable energy sector to various states, it said.

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, who was the guest of honor, welcomed the financial and operational incentives announced by the Union government for expanding the hydel power base which is pivotal for tapping the hydel potential of the state, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022