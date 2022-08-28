UP govt installs dust machines at Noida's twin towers demolition site to monitor pollution level

The Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six special dust machines at the demolition site of the Noida twin towers to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Sector 93A. Some of these machines are also from private labs. One such lab, the machine of Eco Pro Engineers, has been installed on a terrace in front of Supertech Society.

According to a technician, Umesh, the reports of the machine will come in the next 24 hours of the testing. "Pollution levels will be recorded before, during and after the explosion. The amount of PM 10 and PM 2.5 will be checked through this machine. Its report will come in the next 24 hours," he said.

Meanwhile, in view of the dust that is likely to emerge due to the demolition of the tower which is higher than Qutub Minar, a green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. "A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. Traffic diversion plans are being implemented in the area," said Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic.

Residents of two housing societies near Noida's Supertech twin towers have been evacuated. "I've covered the door and windows to prevent dust from entering the house and have taken down wall hangings as a precautionary measure," said Zeeshan, Emerald Court resident at Silver City housing complex.

The towers include Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), which are part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association. The demolition will take place at 2.30 pm today.

However, the health impact of the resulting dust on residents will be minimal as experts overseeing the demolition will take steps to control the impact. Dr Mrinal Sircar, Head Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Noida said, "When you demolish a big structure like that, there will be dust and there would be some smoke because you are using explosives. So, the direction of the air matters. The direction of the wind should also be taken into consideration. Demolishing like this or rather an explosion happening in the open air is much safer than say underground mines."

"The dust and gases will get diluted in the air and will get dispersed. The experts who are involved in such big demolitions will take care of all these things," Dr Sircar added. (ANI)

