Left Menu

UP govt installs dust machines at Noida's twin towers demolition site to monitor pollution level

The Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six special dust machines at the demolition site of the Noida twin towers to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Sector 93A.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 13:32 IST
UP govt installs dust machines at Noida's twin towers demolition site to monitor pollution level
Special dust machines installed at twin towers demolition site (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six special dust machines at the demolition site of the Noida twin towers to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Sector 93A. Some of these machines are also from private labs. One such lab, the machine of Eco Pro Engineers, has been installed on a terrace in front of Supertech Society.

According to a technician, Umesh, the reports of the machine will come in the next 24 hours of the testing. "Pollution levels will be recorded before, during and after the explosion. The amount of PM 10 and PM 2.5 will be checked through this machine. Its report will come in the next 24 hours," he said.

Meanwhile, in view of the dust that is likely to emerge due to the demolition of the tower which is higher than Qutub Minar, a green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. "A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. Traffic diversion plans are being implemented in the area," said Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic.

Residents of two housing societies near Noida's Supertech twin towers have been evacuated. "I've covered the door and windows to prevent dust from entering the house and have taken down wall hangings as a precautionary measure," said Zeeshan, Emerald Court resident at Silver City housing complex.

The towers include Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), which are part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association. The demolition will take place at 2.30 pm today.

However, the health impact of the resulting dust on residents will be minimal as experts overseeing the demolition will take steps to control the impact. Dr Mrinal Sircar, Head Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Noida said, "When you demolish a big structure like that, there will be dust and there would be some smoke because you are using explosives. So, the direction of the air matters. The direction of the wind should also be taken into consideration. Demolishing like this or rather an explosion happening in the open air is much safer than say underground mines."

"The dust and gases will get diluted in the air and will get dispersed. The experts who are involved in such big demolitions will take care of all these things," Dr Sircar added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022