Left Menu

MP: More than 2,000 pigs die of African swine fever in Rewa in two weeks

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 28-08-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 18:24 IST
MP: More than 2,000 pigs die of African swine fever in Rewa in two weeks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 2,000 pigs have died due to African swine fever in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa city in the span of two weeks, prompting the administration to issue prohibitory orders, an official said on Sunday. The prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning transportation, purchase and sale of pigs and their meat, collector Manoj Pushp said in the order under the Prevention and Control of Infections and Contagious Animal Disease Act 2009.

As per the order, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal has tested samples and detected African swine fever in pigs within Rewa municipal limits.

Pigs in the district started dying around two weeks ago, following which the animal husbandry department sent samples to the laboratory, it said.

There are more than 25,000 pigs in the city, of which the maximum number of infected animals were found in ward 15, said Dr Rajesh Mishra, deputy director of the Animal Husbandry department.

By demarcating this settlement as a red zone, all pigs within a radius of one km were being screened and healthy animals were being vaccinated against the disease, he said.

According to officials, African Swine fever has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 pigs in Rewa city alone within two weeks.

Teams of local municipal authorities are disposing of the carcasses, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022