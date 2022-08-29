Left Menu

Will not stall NEET-PG 2022 counselling, can't put students' life in jeopardy: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not interfere with NEET-PG 2022 Counselling as it cannot put students' life in jeopardy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not interfere with NEET-PG 2022 Counselling as it cannot put students' life in jeopardy. The top court observation came when a plea was mentioned before it relates to NEET-PG 2022 by a lawyer.

The lawyer mentioned that counselling is to start from September 1 and requested the court to list matters before that. A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that it will not interfere with NEET PG counselling.

"Don't stall it anymore," said the court and further added, "We cannot put the students in jeopardy." The matter was mentioned in a petition, which challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations not to release the answer key and question paper for NEET-PG 2022. The plea has alleged serious discrepancies in the scores of the candidates who appeared in the test. (ANI)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

