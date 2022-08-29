IAEA mission to Ukraine's occupied nuclear plant to reach Kyiv on Monday
Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:27 IST
The mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in south Ukraine has left Vienna and is due to arrive in Kyiv on Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
"It is expected that the mission will start work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the coming days," ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.
