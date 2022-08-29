Left Menu

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to be honoured with Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be awarded the prestigious Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award, said the Foundation.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-08-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:42 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be awarded the prestigious Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award, said the Foundation. In recognition of his distinctive leadership, the award will be conferred by former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, along with Justice A K Patnaik by Capital Foundation Society on September 4 at India International Centre, New Delhi.

"Under the leadership of Patnaik, Odisha's transformative journey began and the State witnessed rapid strides in every sector over the next two decades. His simplicity, kind-heartedness and impeccable integrity has own the hearts of the people of Odisha," stated the Capital Foundation Society. "Therefore, in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities Naveen Patnaik is being conferred Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement award by former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana in the distinguished presence of Justice A K Patnaik," stated further. The Capital Foundation Society, established in 1987 is one of the most prestigious voluntary organisations in India which has been engaged in providing a platform for policy dialogue and debate on issues of national and international importance. Over 250 events have been organised by the Foundation so far. The Capital Foundation society has Parliamentarians, Civil Servants, Judges, Diplomats, Journalists, Scholars and Professionals coming together to exchange ideas. This makes the Capital foundation different from all other public forums. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

