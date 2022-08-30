Gazprom's gas squeeze on Engie no threat to French supplies security-official
Russia's Gazprom's move to further reduce its gas deliveries to Engie PA> does not jeopardize the security of France's energy supplies, a French Energy Ministry official said on Tuesday.
"We prepared for it through the diversification of our supply sources and through the maximum replenishment of our stocks," the official said.
Russia's Gazprom will reduce gas deliveries to Engie from Tuesday in a dispute over contracts, the French utility said, deepening winter energy supply concerns.
