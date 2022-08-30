Russia-installed official accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant

Russian-installed authorities in an occupied part of Ukraine accused Ukrainian troops on Tuesday of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the run-up to a planned visit by the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency.

Writing on Telegram, Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional official Vladimir Rogov said: "The reason for the shelling is the deliberate intention of the Kyiv leadership to disrupt the IAEA mission". The IAEA visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is set to take place this week, amid rising fears that shelling of the facility could lead to a nuclear disaster.

Rogov said two shells had exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant. Reuters could not independently verify that report. Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, which was captured by Russia in March but remains close to the frontlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)