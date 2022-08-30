Left Menu

Russia-installed official accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant

The IAEA visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is set to take place this week, amid rising fears that shelling of the facility could lead to a nuclear disaster. Rogov said two shells had exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant. Reuters could not independently verify that report.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:02 IST
Russia-installed official accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian-installed authorities in an occupied part of Ukraine accused Ukrainian troops on Tuesday of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the run-up to a planned visit by the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency.

Writing on Telegram, Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional official Vladimir Rogov said: "The reason for the shelling is the deliberate intention of the Kyiv leadership to disrupt the IAEA mission". The IAEA visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is set to take place this week, amid rising fears that shelling of the facility could lead to a nuclear disaster.

Rogov said two shells had exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant. Reuters could not independently verify that report. Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, which was captured by Russia in March but remains close to the frontlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022