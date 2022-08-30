Left Menu

U.N. ship brings food relief from Ukraine to drought-stricken Horn of Africa

While the shipment will help people displaced by conflict, none of it will be sold commercially, meaning it will not lower food prices for ordinary Ethiopians. Russia and Ukraine usually supply 90% of wheat imported in East Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:38 IST
U.N. ship brings food relief from Ukraine to drought-stricken Horn of Africa

A ship carrying wheat from Ukraine to the drought-stricken Horn of Africa docked on Tuesday, the United Nations said, the first to make that journey since the Russian invasion began six months ago.

The ship - named the Brave Commander - is carrying 23,000 tonnes of grain, and will shortly be followed by another carrying 7,000 tonnes. The total shipment https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/first-ship-bound-africa-leaves-ukraine-port-2022-08-16/, which will be unloaded in Djibouti and transported to Ethiopia, is enough to feed 1.5 million people for a month.

That is insignificant compared with the problems in Eastern Africa, where the U.N.'s World Food Programme says extreme weather, surging food prices and conflict mean 82 million people need food aid https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/first-ship-bound-africa-leaves-ukraine-port-2022-08-16/ across nine countries: Burundi, Djiouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda. "This shipment, the first of many we hope, will allow WFP to deliver this grain to 1.53 million people in Ethiopia and cover their needs for a month. It’s a start but we must continue to keep the food flowing to save lives across the region," said Michael Dunford, WFP’s Regional Director for Eastern Africa.

Officials hope that the successful voyage will inspire private companies to begin shipping grain from Ukraine to Eastern Africa, where rising global food prices and difficulties raising donor funding have forced the U.N. to cut rations for refugees and displaced people. While the shipment will help people displaced by conflict, none of it will be sold commercially, meaning it will not lower food prices for ordinary Ethiopians.

Russia and Ukraine usually supply 90% of wheat imported in East Africa. But Russia sent troops into Ukraine six months ago, in what Moscow said was a "special military operation" to demilitarise its neighbour and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine calls it an imperial-style war of conquest.

The conflict sent fertiliser and food prices soaring as Russia blockaded Ukrainian ports. Energy prices have also surged following Western sanctions on Russia, a major energy exporter. Last month, the U.N. and Turkey brokered a deal between Moscow and Kyiv to unblock three Black Sea ports, making it possible to send hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to buyers. (Editing by Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022