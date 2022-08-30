Left Menu

Germany open to discuss EU price cap, economy minister tells European peers - source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-08-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:59 IST
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
Berlin is open to discussing a price-cap scheme on gas supplies at a European level, a source said citing a text message Germany's economy minister sent to his colleagues across Europe.

The source, who read the message and asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Robert Habeck sent a message to European energy ministers flagging that Berlin was open to discussing the price cap at an EU summit on energy scheduled for Sept. 9.

A spokeswoman for the German economy ministry declined to comment on internal communications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

