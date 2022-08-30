Dutch Gasunie expects first LNG shipment at new floating terminals on Sept. 8
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:50 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie said on Tuesday it expects to receive the first shipment at floating LNG terminals in Eemshaven on Sept. 8.
The two terminals, which have 8 billion cubic meters of capacity, were leased after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have been expected to commence operation in September.
