Left Menu

Dutch Gasunie expects first LNG shipment at new floating terminals on Sept. 8

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:50 IST
Dutch Gasunie expects first LNG shipment at new floating terminals on Sept. 8
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie said on Tuesday it expects to receive the first shipment at floating LNG terminals in Eemshaven on Sept. 8.

The two terminals, which have 8 billion cubic meters of capacity, were leased after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have been expected to commence operation in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022