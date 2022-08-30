UP: Upset at being harassed, Teen girl consumes acid in Moradabad

A 17-year-old girl was admitted to a private hospital after she drank acid upset over being teased and harassed while on way to college, police said. The victim's father has accused a local youth of teasing and molesting his daughter.

"The investigation into the matter has disclosed that there was some conversation regarding marriage between the two but matters worsened between them... The investigation is being carried out on the basis of facts," said Akhilesh Bhadoria, Superintendent of Police (City). The girl is battling for her life for the last seven days.

Quoting the victim's father who works in a brass firm, the station in charge of Majhola police said, "she consumed acid at around 11 pm on August 22 and the family immediately rushed her to the district hospital. She was later referred to a private hospital in Pakbara where she is undergoing treatment." The police have registered a case against the accused and more details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

