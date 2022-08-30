Left Menu

UP: Upset at being harassed, Teen girl consumes acid in Moradabad

A 17-year-old girl was admitted to a private hospital after she drank acid upset over being teased and harassed while on way to college, police said.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 18:10 IST
UP: Upset at being harassed, Teen girl consumes acid in Moradabad
Akhilesh Bhadoria, SP (City), Moradabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was admitted to a private hospital after she drank acid upset over being teased and harassed while on way to college, police said. The victim's father has accused a local youth of teasing and molesting his daughter.

"The investigation into the matter has disclosed that there was some conversation regarding marriage between the two but matters worsened between them... The investigation is being carried out on the basis of facts," said Akhilesh Bhadoria, Superintendent of Police (City). The girl is battling for her life for the last seven days.

Quoting the victim's father who works in a brass firm, the station in charge of Majhola police said, "she consumed acid at around 11 pm on August 22 and the family immediately rushed her to the district hospital. She was later referred to a private hospital in Pakbara where she is undergoing treatment." The police have registered a case against the accused and more details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022