Abhilaksh Likhi inaugurates workshop on Strengthening of Export Potential of Honey at VAMNICOM

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare chaired the Workshop on "Strengthening of Export Potential of Honey" today at Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM), Pune, Maharashtra organised by the National Bee Board (NBB).

Dr. Likhi launched bee wax products manufactured by FPOs during the workshop. It was also decided to establish a cooperative honey project at VAMNICOM, Pune. Experiences were also shared by honey processors/ exporters and FPOs / agri start-ups about future strategies for export promotion of honey.

Dr. Likhi urged that efforts should be made under National Beekeeping & Honey Mission (NBHM) involving all the stakeholders i.e. Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) / Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Bee Societies and agencies such as NDDB, NAFED & TRIFED to empower small and marginal bee keeping farmers for remunerative income generation.

