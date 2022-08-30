Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

Energy intensive industries have long complained that having to pay for the carbon emissions they produce via the ETS system puts them at a disadvantage compared with non-EU industry. "We need the emission trading system to cut CO2 emissions," Von der Leyen said at the same news conference.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:15 IST
European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday rebuffed a call by the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to temporarily suspend the EU's Emission Trading System (ETS) in order to stabilize power prices. At an energy summit in Copenhagen, Morawiecki suggested suspending the ETS system, the EU's main tool for reducing carbon emissions and enforcing its climate policy.

"Why add another 90 or 100 euros in the form of ETS allowances to already very high electricity prices. We can revert back to the system the moment we secure energy for all of Europe and we bring back peace to Ukraine," Morawiecki said at a news conference. Energy intensive industries have long complained that having to pay for the carbon emissions they produce via the ETS system puts them at a disadvantage compared with non-EU industry.

"We need the emission trading system to cut CO2 emissions," Von der Leyen said at the same news conference. Instead, she said, the EU is working on an emergency tool and a structural reform of EU's electricity market.

