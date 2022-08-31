IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant designed to take a day -Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 00:22 IST
A planned visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is designed to take one day, the head of the Russian-installed local administration told Interfax on Monday.
Yevgeny Balitsky, who on Monday said he did not expect much from the IAEA visit, told the agency the inspectors "must see the work of the station in one day."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
First ship bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port -Refinitiv data
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant
Ukraine says it can export 3 million tonnes of grain from ports next month