IAEA convoy sets off towards Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

An International Atomic Energy Agency car convoy set off from Kyiv towards the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday morning, a Reuters witness reported from the scene.

It was unclear when the IAEA mission planned to reach Europe's biggest nuclear plant which is now controlled by Russian forces and has become one of the focal points in the Ukrainian conflict, with Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of undermining its safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)