What happened in Dumka is very shocking: West Bengal Minster, Sashi Panja

West Bengal Minister for Women and Child Development, Sashi Panja has condemned the Dumka incident and termed the incident horrifying. On August 23, an accused Shahrukh allegedly poured petrol on a 16-year-old girl through the window of her house and set her ablaze. After fighting for five days in a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. This incident shocked the nation.

"What happened in Dumka is very shocking and unacceptable. The way she was burnt is horrifying. We want the culprit to be punished and Law should take its own course," Sashi Panja told ANI. After severe protests by the locals, the Jharkhand government ordered a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to oversee the investigation. The investigation will be headed by the Superintendent of Police.

Section 144 has been in place in Dumka after severe protests. Accused Shahrukh and one of his accomplices were arrested by the Dumka police. "Section 144 will remain enforced. As of now, the situation is under control and peaceful. A decision to remove section 144 will be taken after reviewing the situation. In order to prevent riot-mongering in the city, the administration has been carefully monitoring social media for any social media posts," Ravi Shankar Shukla, Deputy Commissioner, Dumka said. (ANI)

