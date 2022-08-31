Left Menu

France not worried about gas supplies this winter, but may need power imports - CRE

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-08-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 12:20 IST
France not worried about gas supplies this winter, but may need power imports - CRE
Emmanuelle Wargon Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French energy regulator head Emmanuelle Wargon said on Wednesday that France will have sufficient gas supplies to get through the coming winter but added that due to nuclear reactor outages it may have to import electricity at times. "We are not too worried about our capacity to get sufficient gas, we are confident that we can get through this winter without Russian gas," she said on LCI television.

She added that France will see its gas storage facilities filled to 100% by the end of September or early October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022