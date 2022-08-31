France not worried about gas supplies this winter, but may need power imports - CRE

French energy regulator head Emmanuelle Wargon said on Wednesday that France will have sufficient gas supplies to get through the coming winter but added that due to nuclear reactor outages it may have to import electricity at times. "We are not too worried about our capacity to get sufficient gas, we are confident that we can get through this winter without Russian gas," she said on LCI television.

She added that France will see its gas storage facilities filled to 100% by the end of September or early October.

