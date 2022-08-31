Left Menu

UK to sell 1.5 bln pounds of government property under new strategy

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 15:57 IST
Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain set out plans on Wednesday to sell 1.5 billion pounds of government offices over the next three years as part of a plan new property strategy to squeeze public-sector workers into a smaller number of buildings.

"We are cutting the cost of the public estate so that we can return money to the taxpayer," Britain's Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg said in a statement.

The government also said it aimed to save 500 million pounds through reducing operating costs, spending less on leases and using different building materials and energy sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

