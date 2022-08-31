UK to sell 1.5 bln pounds of government property under new strategy

Britain set out plans on Wednesday to sell 1.5 billion pounds of government offices over the next three years as part of a plan new property strategy to squeeze public-sector workers into a smaller number of buildings.

"We are cutting the cost of the public estate so that we can return money to the taxpayer," Britain's Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg said in a statement.

The government also said it aimed to save 500 million pounds through reducing operating costs, spending less on leases and using different building materials and energy sources.

Also Read: Britain's inflation hits 40-year high as food prices soar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)