Ukraine's energy minister: IAEA mission a step towards 'deoccupying' nuclear plant

that the mission can speak to the staff, and get the real information, not Russian information, on what is inside," Galuschenko said. Ukrainian staff are continuing to operate the plant under the supervision of the occupying Russian forces.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The IAEA mission to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine is a step towards "deoccupying and demilitarising" the site, Ukraine's energy minister told Reuters in a interview on Wednesday. Speaking in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, only 55 km (34 miles) away from the plant, German Galuschenko also said it was crucial for the mission, headed by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, to be allowed to speak to staff at the site.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

