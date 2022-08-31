Left Menu

Ambulance carrying liver for transplant at Pune hospital meets with accident; 5 hurt

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-08-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 19:17 IST
Five people, including doctors, sustained injuries when an ambulance transporting a liver for a transplant at a private hospital here met with an accident on the Satara-Pune Highway in western Maharashtra on Wednesday, said police.

The accident took place near Kikvi village on the highway when the ambulance hit a divider and overturned partially at around 11.45 am, they said.

''The ambulance, which was coming from Kolhapur, was transporting a liver to Ruby Hall Clinic (in Pune) for a transplant procedure. Five people, including doctors and the driver, sustained minor injuries in the accident,'' said inspector Sachin Patil of the Rajgad Police Station.

An ambulance generally stationed at the Kikvi police chowky (outpost) to deal with any medical emergency was quickly brought and the liver was transported to the hospital without wasting any time, said Patil.

