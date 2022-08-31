Left Menu

PRASA lauds Shosholoza Meyl for running charter service to Durban

Metrorail Acting CEO, Nelson Malefane, said the trip to Durban for the Comrades Marathon has proven PRASA’s determination to improve train services against a rising tide of scepticism.

31-08-2022

In a statement on Wednesday, PRASA reiterated its commitment to revitalizing the long-distance rail infrastructure with the support of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) to respond to the rise in fuel price, road congestion, and rising costs of accommodation. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
With work underway to revive the long-distance train service, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has lauded the Main Line Passenger Services' (MLPS) Shosholoza Meyl for successfully running the charter service to Durban for the Comrades Marathon.

In a statement on Wednesday, PRASA reiterated its commitment to revitalizing the long-distance rail infrastructure with the support of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) to respond to the rise in fuel price, road congestion, and rising costs of accommodation.

Metrorail Acting CEO, Nelson Malefane, said the trip to Durban for the Comrades Marathon has proven PRASA's determination to improve train services against a rising tide of scepticism.

"The charter service and its success could not have been achieved without the support of TFR who own 90% of the rail network to KwaZulu-Natal. Indeed, we have been able to demonstrate our resilience and determination as an organization despite the many challenges we face due to the constant theft and vandalism of infrastructure," Malefane said.

The train, travelling with the athletes, their relatives and friends, and travellers who were keen to experience travelling by train, embarked on the journey on the 26 August, arriving on time on Saturday 27 August 2022 at 3am.

This allowed the athletes to do their registrations and collect their race numbers on time for the race on Sunday 28 August 2022.

"Main Line Passengers Services is now working on resuming the Johannesburg to Musina line with a train service to Makhado scheduled for Friday, 2 September 2022, returning on Sunday 4 September. Customers can contact our central reservations office on 086 000 8888 for enquiries or to make a booking," PRASA said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

