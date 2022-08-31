Tomar reviews progress on database for identification of eligible farmers for PM-KISAN, other schemes

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday reviewed the work on the database being created for quick identification of eligible farmers for the PM-KISAN and other schemes.

Tomar, in a virtual meeting with state agriculture ministers, asked states to complete the work of data verification and update at the earliest so that no eligible farmer is deprived of the benefits of the schemes.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible farmer families, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

''A database is being created for quick identification of eligible farmers for PM-KISAN and other schemes and farmers' welfare schemes to be launched in the future,'' an official statement said. It will have all the farmers' information -- including Aadhaar, bank accounts and land records -- linked with their records. The land records of the states will have to be digitally converted to create the database, it added. Since its launch in February 2019, 11 instalments have been disbursed under the PM-KISAN. More than Rs 2 lakh crore has been transferred to about 11.37 crore eligible farmers through this scheme, it noted.

The benefit of PM-KISAN is given only to farmers with land holdings. Agriculture Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar were present at the meeting. Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Additional Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi were also present at the meeting. Tomar will inaugurate the Gujarat State Center of Coconut Board at Bahumali Bhavan, Junagadh at an event organised to commemorate 24th World Coconut Day on September 2. The minister will also announce the winners of the Board's National Awards and Export Excellence Awards.

