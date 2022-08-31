Tata Steel to implode obsolete unit at Jamshedpur coke oven facility on Sept 4

Domestic steel maker Tata Steel on Wednesday said it will go for implosion of an obsolete unit at its non-operational coke oven facility in Jamshedpur on September 4.

The move is aimed at introducing advanced environment-friendly new coke oven unit.

In the coming months, the domestic steel maker will go for implosions of three more obsolete units -- a coal tower and two chimneys at the coke oven facility. ''Tata Steel will undertake a planned implosion of an obsolete unit (Model Repair Shop of 12-metre height) at a non-operational coke oven facility in Jamshedpur on Sunday, September 4, 2022,'' the company said in a statement.

Tata Steel has already sought all necessary approvals and no-objection certificates from the relevant authorities.

This implosion will be carried out by the company's contract partner Edifice & Jet Demolition South Africa.

