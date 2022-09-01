Left Menu

Ukraine: IAEA experts arrive in Zaporizhzhia ahead of mission to nuclear plant

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, the latest stage in their efforts to inspect conditions at the embattled nuclear power plant there.

UN News | Updated: 01-09-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 00:46 IST
Ukraine: IAEA experts arrive in Zaporizhzhia ahead of mission to nuclear plant
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, the latest stage in their efforts to inspect conditions at the embattled nuclear power plant there.

Speaking to reporters, agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed confidence that they will be able to safely conduct their technical mission, which follows months of consultations amid fears of a potential catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

Potential for ‘prolonged’ mission

The mission will take a few days, he said, though adding that it could be “prolonged” if they can establish a continued presence at the site.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early weeks of the conflict and has come under repeated shelling in recent weeks.

Asked if he believed Russia will allow the agency to see what is really happening there, Mr. Grossi responded that his team is made up of very experienced people.

“I bring here the best and the brightest in safeguards, in safety, in security, and we will have a pretty good idea of what's going on,” he said.

Political will

Mr. Grossi was also asked by a journalist, how they could help avoid a feared meltdown or nuclear incident at the plant.

“This a matter of political will," he said. "It's a matter that has to do with the countries that are in this conflict, in particular the Russian Federation, which is occupying the place."

Mr. Grossi is leading the 13-member mission from the Vienna-based IAEA, which set out for Ukraine on Monday. He met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the capital, Kyiv, the following day.

The team's priorities include ensuring nuclear safety and security at the plant, as well as undertaking vital safeguard activities, and assessing the working conditions of the Ukraine personnel working there.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022