Sexual Abuse case: Murugha Mutt's seer reaches Chitradurga District Sessions Court

The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was taken to Chitradurga District Sessions Court on Friday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls. Before reaching the court, Sharanaru was taken to a hospital after he complained of chest pain.

He was taken directly to the court on the instructions of the sessions judge Komala who directed his presence at the court immediately after the seer's checkup. The next decision will be made after Muruga Sharan is presented before the court.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that his government is not liable to answer the allegation of "delayed" arrest of the seer of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru over alleged sexual assault of two minor girls and added that the state police have been given full freedom in the handling of the case. During a media interaction, CM Bommai said, "We don't need to answer any allegations. I have already said that everything will be done according to the law. It's not appropriate to speak now. We have given a free hand to the police and they're doing their job."

Meanwhile, the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was being taken to the ICU ward of the district hospital in Chitradurga. He was brought here after he complained of chest pain. (ANI)

