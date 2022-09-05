Oman's Muscat hit by power blackout, Authority of Public Services Regulation says
Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:31 IST
Oman's capital Muscat has been hit by a power blackout, among several other provinces, but electricity will be restored gradually in about four hours, the Authority of Public Services Regulation said on Twitter on Monday.
The public services regulator did not give any reasons for the outage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement