17 students in Kakinada KV school hospitalised due to breathing problems

Seventeen students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kakinada, were admitted to a hospital following breathing-related complaints.

ANI | Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Seventeen students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kakinada, were admitted to a hospital following breathing-related complaints. The students were admitted to the Government General Hospital of Kakinada.

"We have given oxygen support to students and their health condition is stable now and we have taken blood samples for testing to detect the reason, " said Kakinada collector, Kritika Shukla. Regarding the possible cause of breathlessness, Shukla, said, " No chemical or gas leakage was detected in the school. Water samples from the school were also taken for testing. We are monitoring the situation closely.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

