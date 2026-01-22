Australia's Coalition Cracks: National Party Breaks Away

Australia's conservative coalition faced a major fracture on Thursday when the National Party decisively cut ties with the Liberal Party. The divide centers on the Liberal Party's endorsement of new anti-hate speech laws, legislation that failed to receive unanimous support within the coalition.

These laws were passed this week by Australia's parliament, influenced by recent violent incidents. Three National senators opposed the bill, citing concerns about freedom of speech. This dissent culminated in a mass resignation from the shadow cabinet as these senators exited after defying coalition rules.

National leader David Littleproud criticized the opposition's leadership, attributing the split to decisions by Sussan Ley. The coalition's instability is compounded by growing support for the One Nation party, signaling potential shifts in Australia's political landscape.

