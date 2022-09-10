Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Centre-State Science Conclave

With the aim to facilitate an ecosystem of technology and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 11:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the aim to facilitate an ecosystem of technology and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday via video conferencing. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the first of its kind Conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms - in the spirit of cooperative federalism - to build a robust science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country.

The two-day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on September 10-11. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers' income; Water - Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country's future economy. During the inauguration of the conclave, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh were present.

The first-of-its-kind Conclave will witness the participation of Science and Technology Ministers and Secretaries of States and Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students, said PMO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

