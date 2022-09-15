Upgrade of M7 Solomon Mahlangu Drive progressing well

EThekwini Municipality says the upgrade of the M7 Solomon Mahlangu Drive is progressing well, with Phase 1 of construction underway.

The project forms part of the freight network from the Durban Harbour to the N2 and N3, and is aimed at alleviating congestion, and accommodating trucks and other transport networks.

Project Manager for the Roads Provision Department, Viren Beeharilal, said the through the project, the municipality hopes to alleviate any congestion or problems associated with the widening the harbour and expansion of the network going forward.

"Phase one is in construction at the moment and basically it's an additional lane in each direction from Bellair Road intersection, going up to the N2 and in the opposite direction, as well from the N2 up to Bellair Road," Beeharilal said.

Beeharilal explained that the eThekwini Transport Authority is the client department, while the construction, including supervision and the design of the project, is undertaken by Roads Provision, which is the implementing agent, on behalf of eThekwini Transport Authority.

Beeharilal said the project is expected to be completed by 2024.

Sewer trunk main repairs completed

The municipality, meanwhile, said repairs to a 600-diameter sewer trunk main at Mega City in uMlazi have been completed.

The sewer line was among many water and sanitation infrastructure components damaged during the floods earlier this year.

The municipality said the completion of the sewer line will reduce the contamination of the local river, which the sewer was flowing into, causing an impact on the environment.

Consultant at the Sanitation Department, Dave Wilson, said residents will also be relieved of the stench emanating from the sewerage.

"These repairs will remove the stench, which was quite strong over the past months, due to the results of the flooding. Nearby beaches may be in a good state to open up to the public soon because of the repairs," Wilson said.

He said the contractor will be installing another 100-meter pipe along the uMlazi canal.

Investment into Agribusiness Master Plan yields positive results

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the municipality's R55 million investment into the Agribusiness Master Plan is beginning to yield positive results.

Kaunda made the remarks during the Executive Committee's oversight visit to various agri-parks supported by the city.

The delegation visited the sites this week to assess progress since the municipality implemented the eThekwini Agribusiness Master Plan in February 2020.

"It is encouraging to see that the municipality's investment into five key commodities has unlocked over 1 300 new jobs, with a total of 49 small, medium, and micro enterprises benefiting from the Agribusiness Programme," Kaunda said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)