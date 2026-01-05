Left Menu

Deadlock in Damascus: The Fate of the Kurdish Force

Syrian and Kurdish leaders met in Damascus to discuss integrating the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into the national army. However, talks ended without 'tangible results', with disputes over the SDF's future structure. The deal aims for full integration by 2025, alongside control of strategic regions.

  Syria

In a crucial yet inconclusive meeting in Damascus, Syrian officials convened with the leadership of the Kurdish-led forces to deliberate the merger of these groups into the national army. The talks, however, were labeled as producing no 'tangible results,' highlighting ongoing friction over the merger's structure.

The discussions stem from a March agreement between Damascus and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which intends the full assimilation of these forces into Syria's national army by 2025. The key contention remains whether the SDF should remain as a cohesive unit or be dispersed within the army ranks.

Further complicating matters, Turkey remains staunchly opposed to the SDF's integration, citing the group's links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Meanwhile, tensions spiked in Aleppo with clashes breaking out amid ongoing discussions, underscoring the volatile landscape in the region.

