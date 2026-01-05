Trump's Bold Threat: Military Action Against Colombia

President Donald Trump has intensified tensions in Latin America with a suggestion of military action against Colombia. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump lashed out at Colombia's leadership, accusing them of involvement in the drug trade.

Trump's comments came shortly after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a daring operation, alleging his involvement in drug trafficking. This marks a significant escalation in U.S. policy towards the region.

The bold statement has raised concerns over international relations and stability in the area, as critics warn of the potential consequences of military interventions in sovereign nations.