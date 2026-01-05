Left Menu

Trump Confident Cuba's Regime Close to Collapse

President Donald Trump declared that U.S. military intervention in Cuba seems unnecessary as the Cuban regime appears on the brink of collapse. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed confidence in Cuba's imminent downfall, suggesting the country might resolve its issues internally without external force.

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump stated that military intervention by the United States in Cuba is unlikely, due to the apparent instability of the current Cuban regime. Trump conveyed his views to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, suggesting that Cuba is nearing a decisive collapse.

The U.S. President expressed confidence in the ability of Cuba's internal dynamics to address the regime's downfall without the need for American military involvement. Trump hinted at the inevitability of the Cuban government falling under its own weight.

Trump's comments suggest a hopeful outlook for those looking for change in Cuba, as he believes external intervention may not be necessary to achieve regime change. This optimistic stance comes as reports indicate increasing pressure on Cuba's government.

