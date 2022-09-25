Russia says Ukraine tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with 'kamikaze drones'
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-09-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 16:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued attacks around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of the country, including launching eight "kamikaze drones" at the facility.
Russian forces shot down all of drones outside the territory of the nuclear power plant, the defence ministry said, and radiation levels remain normal.
Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- defence ministry
- Russian
- Zaporizhzhia
- Russia
ALSO READ
BRIEF-UK Military Intelligence Says Ukrainian Units Now Threatening Town Of Kupiansk
Nighttime rocket strikes spread fear in east Ukrainian city
Zelenskiy aide posts image of Ukrainian forces on outskirts of Izium
Russia to pull forces from Balakliia and Izium -TASS quotes Defence Ministry
Ukrainian forces confirmed inside key rail hub amid counteroffensive -SBU