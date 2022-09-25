Russia says Ukraine tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with 'kamikaze drones'

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued attacks around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of the country, including launching eight "kamikaze drones" at the facility.

Russian forces shot down all of drones outside the territory of the nuclear power plant, the defence ministry said, and radiation levels remain normal.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

