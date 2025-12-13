Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil Rigs in Caspian Sea
Ukrainian drones targeted two Russian oil rigs in the Caspian Sea, marking a significant attack on Russian oil infrastructure. The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the Filanovsky and Korchagin rigs, owned by Lukoil, were hit, with the Filanovsky rig being attacked earlier in the week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:11 IST
- Ukraine
In a first during the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian drones have targeted Russian oil rigs in the Caspian Sea, according to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).
The attack specifically focused on the Filanovsky and Korchagin rigs, assets of the Russian company Lukoil, with the Filanovsky rig facing earlier assault.
This unprecedented move underscores an escalation in tactics as the conflict between the two nations continues to evolve.
