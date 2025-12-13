Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil Rigs in Caspian Sea

In a first during the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian drones have targeted Russian oil rigs in the Caspian Sea, according to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

The attack specifically focused on the Filanovsky and Korchagin rigs, assets of the Russian company Lukoil, with the Filanovsky rig facing earlier assault.

This unprecedented move underscores an escalation in tactics as the conflict between the two nations continues to evolve.