Ukraine will not be swayed by Russian nuclear threats, annexation votes - Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:06 IST
Ukraine will not be swayed by any nuclear threats from Moscow or annexation votes held on its territory and will press ahead with its plan to wrest back all its occupied land from Russia, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Tuesday.

The official, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in an interview that Kyiv wanted the world's nuclear powers to warn Russia that any use of strategic or tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be met with concrete action - and not just a UN Security Council resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

