Left Menu

Ghana negotiations with IMF to be fast-tracked : finance minister

Ghana began talks with the Fund on Monday for an IMF-supported lending programme in a bid to reduce economic hardship that spurred street protests. "Negotiations will be fast-tracked to ensure the key aspects of the programme are reflected in the 2023 annual budget statement in November 2022," Ofori-Atta said at a news briefing.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 28-09-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 17:01 IST
Ghana negotiations with IMF to be fast-tracked : finance minister
Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: Facebook (ministryoffinanceghana)
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a rescue package will be fast-tracked, the country's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Wednesday. Ghana began talks with the Fund on Monday for an IMF-supported lending programme in a bid to reduce economic hardship that spurred street protests.

"Negotiations will be fast-tracked to ensure the key aspects of the program are reflected in the 2023 annual budget statement in November 2022," Ofori-Atta said at a news briefing. The IMF staff team is discussing policies and reforms with officials in Ghana after the West African country requested a loan from the Fund in July.

The IMF mission is scheduled to last until Oct. 7 and will include a full assessment of the sustainability of Ghana's debt burden. If that debt is deemed unsustainable, the Fund will be unable to provide support without some sort of restructuring. Reports that the government may be considering a plan to restructure it's local currency debt gained steam last week, prompting credit ratings agency Fitch to downgrade Ghana to "CC" from "CCC".

A Fitch senior director said domestic debt restructuring would be "highly unusual", and warned it could spell disaster for local financial institutions. A brief from Oxford Economics on Monday said it would risk sending Ghana into a recession. Ofori-Atta said on Wednesday that government had not come to any agreement with the Fund on the parameters of debt operations, but that a committee would be formed in the coming days to engage financial sector stakeholders on how to proceed.

"We welcome all contributions to this great public debate, but we must be careful to build and not to tear down our nation," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022