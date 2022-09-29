Poppy Khoza appointed as ICAO President

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has congratulated South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) CEO, Poppy Khoza, on her appointment as the first female president of the elective International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Assembly.

Established in 1944, the ICAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) responsible for safety and security of the Aviation Industry globally.

The agency must foster cooperation in the growth of the aviation industry to ensure safety and security at all times.

Nkoana-Mashabane said the appointment of Khoza is welcomed, as not many women are present in leadership roles in the aviation sector.

"This serves as another stride forward in the transformation of gender roles in leadership and the development of women in South Africa."

"We are excited by the appointment of Khoza as the first female president of ICAO. This is a victory in a sector dominated by men and it proves that women are able to lead.

"We wish Khoza success in her role and we are confident that her set of skills will guide the international aviation sector safely into the future," Nkoana-Mashabane said.

During her seven years at the wheel of SACAA, Khoza has received seven clean audits and awards from Auditor General SA (AGSA) and 87, 3% for Aviation safety against the world average of 65% audited by ICAO.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)