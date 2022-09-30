Ohmium, Amp Energy India collaborate on 400 MW of green hydrogen projs

Ohmium International and Amp Energy India have collaborated to deploy 400 MW of green hydrogen projects in the next three years. ''Ohmium International, Inc, a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys PEM Electrolyzers, is collaborating with Amp Energy India Private Ltd, a leading renewable energy IPP (independent power producer), to deploy 400 MW of green hydrogen projects,'' a statement said.

The deployments, aimed at mid-sized commercial and industrial (C&I) projects of 25 MW or smaller, are planned to be installed over the next three years. Amp Energy India will utilise Ohmium's unique interlocking modular PEM electrolyzers, which provide a safe, modular, flexible, easy-to-install and maintain, alternative to customised electrolysers. An electrolyser is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis.

''We are excited to work with Amp Energy India, one of the India's most successful renewable energy companies, to bring green hydrogen solutions to the Commercial and Industrial sector in India,'' said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International in the statement.

This collaboration with Ohmium, which has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in India, will help us extend our business offerings to customers, thereby providing them with a 'One Stop Shop' for Green Energy and Hydrogen in India, stated Pinaki Bhattacharya, MD and CEO, Amp Energy India.

Amp Energy India is one of the fastest-growing renewable developers in India. Within a few years, the firm has developed a balanced portfolio of 2GW+ pan India, supplying clean power to C&I and utility customers.

Ohmium manufactures standardised interlocking modular Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysers that produce pressurised high-purity hydrogen. Ohmium is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing in India and operations worldwide.

