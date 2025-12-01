Sterling and Wilson Seals Landmark Solar Deal with Adani Green Energy
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd signed a notable order worth Rs 1,400 crore with Adani Green Energy for solar projects in Gujarat's Khavda Renewable Energy Park. This is a significant step for SWREL, having secured over Rs 6,450 crore in orders this fiscal, enhancing its market dominance.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) announced on Monday a major contract win from Adani Green Energy worth approximately Rs 1,400 crore, for solar projects in Gujarat.
This marks SWREL's first order from Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and further solidifies its leading position in the solar energy sector in the region.
Chandra Kishore Thakur, CEO of SWREL, emphasized the strategic significance of this partnership and its role in strengthening their EPC leadership in India's booming solar market.
