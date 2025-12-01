Sterling and Wilson Seals Landmark Solar Deal with Adani Green Energy

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) announced on Monday a major contract win from Adani Green Energy worth approximately Rs 1,400 crore, for solar projects in Gujarat.

This marks SWREL's first order from Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and further solidifies its leading position in the solar energy sector in the region.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, CEO of SWREL, emphasized the strategic significance of this partnership and its role in strengthening their EPC leadership in India's booming solar market.

