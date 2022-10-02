5G technology will transform every Indian's life, says MoS Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said 5G technology will transform the life of every Indian. Speaking to ANI, the Minister said, "The launch of 5G will have a lasting impact. It will be the future of the internet. 5G will bring a change to each person's life be it small businessmen, farmers, doctors or students. It will also drastically affect our startup ecosystem."

"We are becoming an electronic nation and also proceeding towards the direction to become the 5G country. We have experienced 2G, 3G and 4G but 5G will create a framework for the future of wireless internet," he said. Chandrasekhar opined that 5G will have a large impact on society. With 5G, he said the innovation and startup ecosystem will get a boost.

Highlighlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, He said, "There used to be nearly 100 per cent import of mobile phones in 2014. Today, 97 per cent of the mobile phones used in India are manufactured in the country. Before 2014, we had to import every component of the mobile network and mobile technology from other countries, but today, the components of modern high-tech technology like 5G are being designed in India." The Minister further said India has emerged as the leader of the world in the field of technology in the last eight years. He said the country is also becoming self-reliant.

The 5G telecom services seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and a highly reliable communications system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G technology services in India and said that technology has become democratic in its truest sense since even the poor of the country have always come forward in adopting new technologies.He said that this is a major step in the vision of Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"Talking about Digital India, some people think that this is just a government scheme. But Digital India is not just a name, it is a big vision for the country's development," said PM Modi while inaugurating the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launching 5G services. PM Modi further said that the goal of this vision is to take that technology to the common people, which works for the people, works with the people.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister inspected an exhibition at Pragati Maidan.The three major telecom operators of the country demonstrated one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India. Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network. (ANI)

