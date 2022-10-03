Left Menu

NTPC-J'khand govt JV adopts two Asiatic lions in Birsa zoo for one year

Updated: 03-10-2022
NTPC-J'khand govt JV adopts two Asiatic lions in Birsa zoo for one year
Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL), a joint venture (JV) between National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and the Jharkhand government, has adopted two Asiatic lions in Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ranchi in a bid to protect wild animals, an official said on Monday.

Spread over 104 hectares of land in Ranchi's Ormanjhi area, the park is Jharkhand's largest and most visited zoo.

PVUNL is setting up a 4,000 MW super thermal power project at Patratu in Ramgarh district.

The JV company has inked an agreement with the Jharkhand zoo authority for the adoption of two Asiatic lions for one year, and the power producer will bear food, medical and other expenses of the two animals, its human resource head Neeraj Kumar Roy said.

