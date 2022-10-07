Mumbai: Four Italian nationals sent to 14-day judicial custody for painting graffiti on metro coaches

Four Italian nationals have been sent to 14- day judicial custody by a Mumbai court for making suspicious graffiti on metro coaches on Friday. Four Italian citizens, identified as Gianluca, Sacha, Daniele and Paolo, landed at Mumbai airport on September 24 and were indicted for alleged criminal trespassing in the metro car shed of Charkop and making suspicious graffiti on metro coaches on September 27. "The Mumbai Police received an intimation of this incident. Before they could be arrested, the four foreign nationals fled to Ahmedabad through national highways", said sources.

The four again after reaching Ahmedabad did the same and made suspicious graffiti on the metro coaches of Gomti Nagar metro. After receiving intimation, Gujarat ATS apprehended the Italian citizens and started further investigation. Later, it was revealed that these four have fled from Mumbai and done the same suspicious activity in the metro car shed of Charkop in Mumbai.

At the request of Mumbai Police, the security agency of Gujarat handed over the Italian citizens to the MHB police of Borivali. "The four nationals were put under the custody of Mumbai police where a team of Mumbai ATS and other security agencies interrogated them", ANI learned.

"Maharashtra ATS interrogated these four accused and their motive behind such things in the interrogation they called it a hobby but the investigating agencies find it suspicious of only targetting the metro for graffiti", the sources said. The police custody was ended today after which the MHB Police produced the 4 Italian citizens before the court. Later, the court sent the four foreign nationals to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Mumbai Police have recovered Pen drives, cameras, memory cards, colour paints, and sprays from their possession. The police investigation is underway and further information is awaited. (ANI)

