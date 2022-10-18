Left Menu

UAE committed to increasing its oil production capacity, minister says

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:24 IST
UAE committed to increasing its oil production capacity, minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is committed to increasing its oil production capacity, energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday.

State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is aiming to produce the cleanest barrel on the planet, he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022