UAE committed to increasing its oil production capacity, minister says
Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:24 IST
The United Arab Emirates is committed to increasing its oil production capacity, energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday.
State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is aiming to produce the cleanest barrel on the planet, he told reporters.
